(credit: West Metro Fire)

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman from Germany flew back to Colorado to thank the first responders who helped save her as she was trapped under a 1,500 pound boulder nearly 18 months ago. The West Metro Fire Department posted the reunion on social media.

German Woman Trapped By 1,500 Pound Boulder Thanks First Responders

(credit: CBS)

In April of 2017, the woman, identified as Anna S., was hiking North Table Mountain when a boulder fell on her. Anna was in town for a conference.

Several agencies including Golden Fire Rescue, Flight for Life and Littleton Fire Rescue responded.

German Woman Trapped By 1,500 Pound Boulder Thanks First Responders

(credit: CBS)

“There were two paramedics with Littleton Fire that just happened to be hiking in the area,” a Golden Fire representative told CBS4 at the time of the incident.

After bringing in a hydraulic lifting system to the crash site, crews carried Anna another 45 minutes to the top of the mountain so she could be airlifted to the hospital.

German Woman Trapped By 1,500 Pound Boulder Thanks First Responders

(credit: West Metro Fire)

“Anna now wears a prosthetic leg, and is back hiking and enjoying the outdoors again,” West Metro Fire said on Facebook.

