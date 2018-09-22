  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Fall arrives at 7:54 pm today but it will feel more like summer this weekend around Colorado.

We’re on the northern edge of a warm and dry air mass that is sitting over the southwestern United States.

It will be another perfect weekend to go see fall color with clear to mostly clear skies and warm temps expected statewide.

Color has peaked above 9,500 feet in northern Colorado. The most vibrant colors right now are in the central mountains and spreading south into the San Juans.

Looking ahead a cold front will approach the area on Monday and it will bring a pretty significant cool down along a chance for showers either late in the day or sometime on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

