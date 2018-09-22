  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Congressional Badge of Bravery, Cory Gardner, Dan Brite, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Local TV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – Colorado’s junior senator, Cory Gardner, honored a Douglas County Sheriff’s Detective who survived a shooting in 2016.

gardner brite badge 6vo frame 285 Douglas County Detective Receives Congressional Badge Of Bravery

(credit: Sen. Cory Gardner)

Gardner awarded Dan Brite with the Congressional Badge of Bravery for his actions during the shooting on Sept. 2, 2016. He responded to a call of a suicidal man who fired at deputies when they were outside his home in Parker.

parker swat Douglas County Detective Receives Congressional Badge Of Bravery

Copter4 flew over the home where the Parker Police SWAT Bearcat was parked outside (credit: CBS)

The man then fled in his RV and crashed near Sierra Middle School. A deputy later shot and killed that man.

white rv 2 Douglas County Detective Receives Congressional Badge Of Bravery

Copter4 flew over the crashed RV near Parker Adventist Hospital (credit: CBS)

Brite was hit in the chest and became paralyzed from the waist down.

dan brite Douglas County Detective Receives Congressional Badge Of Bravery

Detective Dan Brite (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

“To me, it represents the fact that in this great nation, there are far more first responder supporters than naysayers. When a brother and sister fall down in this profession, there are thousands of men and women ready and willing to step over the fallen officer and continue the mission. That mission is to fight for the innocent and repel the evil. I am forever grateful that I am still able to be a part of that mission because I have a lot of fight left in me,” said Brite in a statement regarding the award.

The award is given to individuals who go above and beyond and set their own safety aside to protect others.

