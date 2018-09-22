  • CBS4On Air

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. – The inaugural Central City Plein Air Festival is a chance for art enthusiasts to experience a live painting event. Twenty artists from around the country will be on hand painting fall landscapes and historic archictecture.

At the Central City Opera House, the Plein Air Festival runs from Sept. 28 through Sept. 30. Pieces from participating artists will be critiqued from panel and exhibition judge, Desmond O’Hagan.

The event also features many activities for kids and family fun. The festival is free and open to the public.

LINK: Central City Plein Air Festival

