ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man with autism and hasn’t been seen since 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say Chris Buckley, 42, was last seen near Holly Street and Evans Avenue. Buckley is described as having a reduced mental capacity.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. He’s described as having short brown hair, blue eyes and wearing glasses.

Officials say he likes to hang out near gas stations or fast food restaurants.

Call police if you see him.