LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Police shot and killed a sexual assault suspect at an outdoor mall in Longmont Thursday night. It happened at the Village at the Peaks Mall at 1250 South Hover Road at about 9:45 p.m. Police say “several” shoppers witnessed the shooting.

Three officers were attempting to arrest the 28-year-old man, who was wanted on a sexual assault warrant, according to Deputy Chief Jeffrey M. Satur with the Longmont Police Department.

The officers approached the man near the fire pit outside the Regal Cinema.

Satur said the officers used a Taser on the man to try to subdue him, but the man pulled a gun from his waistband.

Two officers fired multiple shots and the man died at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were hurt in the shooting.

The Boulder County Investigations Team and the Longmont Police Department are investigating the shooting. The involved officers who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure.

Any witnesses who may have seen this incident are asked to call Detective Sergeant Matt Cage of the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651-8520.