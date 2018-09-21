FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A Fort Collins police officer has resigned after surveillance camera video showed him hitting a shoplifting suspect more than 60 times, as she crouched on her hands and knees on the floor.

It started when Target employees caught Natasha Patnode outside the store on March 29.

Officer Todd Hopkins was on his way home but was still in uniform when he heard the call for help.

Hopkins be seen hitting Patnode in the hallway and can be heard saying she was resisting arrest.

A second officer arrived and his body cam also recorded the interaction.

“Get your arm out from underneath you… this is your last warning. You’re going to be Tased,” you can hear Hopkins say.

“Please get off of me and I will,” Patnode answers.

After several more warnings, the officers shocked her with a Taser.

The Fort Collins Police Department asked the Larmier County Sheriff to review the video. They also started an internal investigation.

The sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office determined Hopkins did not break the law, but the internal investigation continued. That investigation led to a recommendation that Hopkins be fired, but he resigned before that happened.

“Just because there was no violation of law does not mean there weren’t concerns in this police department regarding the force that was used and whether it was in line with our training,” Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a statement.

Patnode pled guilty to third degree assault and resisting arrest.