  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Excessive Force, Fort Collins Police Department, Natasha Patnode, Shoplifting, Todd Hopkins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A Fort Collins police officer has resigned after surveillance camera video showed him hitting a shoplifting suspect more than 60 times, as she crouched on her hands and knees on the floor.

It started when Target employees caught Natasha Patnode outside the store on March 29.

shoplifting Officer Resigns After Video Shows Him Hitting Shoplifting Suspect Dozens Of Times

(CBS)

Officer Todd Hopkins was on his way home  but was still in uniform when he heard the call for help.

Hopkins be seen hitting Patnode in the hallway and can be heard saying she was resisting arrest.

shoplifting 2 Officer Resigns After Video Shows Him Hitting Shoplifting Suspect Dozens Of Times

(CBS)

A second officer arrived and his body cam also recorded the interaction.

“Get your arm out from underneath you… this is your last warning. You’re going to be Tased,” you can hear Hopkins say.

“Please get off of me and I will,” Patnode answers.

shoplifting 3 Officer Resigns After Video Shows Him Hitting Shoplifting Suspect Dozens Of Times

(CBS)

After several more warnings, the officers shocked her with a Taser.

The Fort Collins Police Department asked the Larmier County Sheriff to review the video. They also started an internal investigation.

The sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office determined Hopkins did not break the law, but the internal investigation continued. That investigation led to a recommendation that Hopkins be fired, but he resigned before that happened.

“Just because there was no violation of law does not mean there weren’t concerns in this police department regarding the force that was used and whether it was in line with our training,” Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a statement.

Patnode pled guilty to third degree assault and resisting arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s