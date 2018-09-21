  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Jesper Joergensen, Spring Fire
Jesper Joergensen (credit: CBS)
DENVER (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Denmark native will stand trial for 141 counts of arson, representing the homes and buildings destroyed by the Spring Fire — the third-largest wildfire recorded in Colorado.
spring fire on july 7 credit spring fire facebook e1531536009209 Man Charged With 141 Counts Of Arson In Spring Fire Will Stand Trial

Spring Fire on July 7. (credit: InciWeb)

Authorities arrested Jesper Joergensen on June 28 after he told police that he started a fire to burn trash. Joergensen then told police that he was grilling in a fire pit the day before the wildfire started.

Officials announced in early September that the fire had been fully contained after destroying more than 100,000 acres and burning more than 100 structures.

Joergensen’s attorney, James Waldo, did not immediately return a voicemail Friday seeking comment.

jesper jorgenson from costilla co so Man Charged With 141 Counts Of Arson In Spring Fire Will Stand Trial

Jesper Joergensen (credit: Costilla County Sheriff)

The Alamaso Valley Courier reports Waldo argued that Joergensen should not face felony charges because he did not intend to cause the damage attributed to the wildfire.

The Department of Homeland Security along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Costilla County Sheriff’s officials Jorgensen was in the country illegally and his visa had expired.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s