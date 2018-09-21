Officials announced in early September that the fire had been fully contained after destroying more than 100,000 acres and burning more than 100 structures.

Joergensen’s attorney, James Waldo, did not immediately return a voicemail Friday seeking comment.

The Alamaso Valley Courier reports Waldo argued that Joergensen should not face felony charges because he did not intend to cause the damage attributed to the wildfire.

The Department of Homeland Security along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Costilla County Sheriff’s officials Jorgensen was in the country illegally and his visa had expired.