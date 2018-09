DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is over for a Lyft driver who was last seen nearly two weeks ago in Douglas County.

Jeffrey Carter was located unharmed in Wheat Ridge on Thursday.

***UPDATE***

Last night, 9/20 #MissingPerson Jeffrey Carter was located, unharmed, in the City of Wheat Ridge. We'd like to thank everyone for keeping an eye out for Jeffrey. We had many tips from concerned citizens and for that we are very thankful. pic.twitter.com/zUQQZzRoo5 — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 21, 2018

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a thank you to the community after he was located.