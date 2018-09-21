By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4) — What if the world’s water vanished tomorrow? What would you do if say, we ran out of energy? Would you be prepared?

There are a group of Coloradans who can answer those ominous questions with smiles on their faces.

The “simple life” they say is the way to feel self-reliant and prepared. Now, they are sharing the knowledge and teaching others not to fear doomsday or even a Colorado blizzard, because there are ways to make sure you are ready.

Kiki Bandilla from Castle Rock is the founder of the Self-Reliance & Simple Life Experience happening this weekend. It’s about more than just preparing for the end. It is about getting people ready for everyday Colorado living like a wildfire or a lighting strike.

This Saturday and Sunday survivalists can meet at the National Western Complex to learn some critical skills. Speakers will educate people on various life skills like how to find shelter in various circumstance, how to make a rope out of ordinary household objects or changing a tire in a blizzard.

Bandilla tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno this expo will educate people on “sustainability, wind and solar energy, health and wellness and living a more simple life style”.

It will be held at the National Western Complex located at 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80216 this Saturday from 9am -6pm and on Sunday 10am-4pm.

https://selfrelianceexpo.com/contact-us/

https://nationalwesterncomplex.com/event/self-reliance-expo/2018-09-22/

