By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The last full day of summer will feel just like it should for this time of year which is a nice change after such a long stretch of hot weather.

Highs in Denver will be in the middle 70s today and it should be sunny and dry statewide! The only real weather hazard will be some wind out there this afternoon.

While fall arrives late tomorrow it will feel like summer all weekend long with highs back into the 70s and 80s statewide. We may even see a few places on the eastern plains and western slope approach the 90 degree mark.

Next week some cooler air will try and work back into the region late Monday into Tuesday.

Right now it looks like highs will fall back to where they should be for this time of year along with a chance for showers.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.