JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– As Fall officially begins this weekend, the weather has been nice along the Front Range, prompting many Coloradans to get outside and experience the great outdoors.

That includes people like Tom Stipp.

“I took the afternoon off of work and this is what I do when I take time off is come out and ride, and that’s the reason that I took the day off because it’s a little bit cooler than it has been,” said Stipp.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to keep their belongings locked up and secure when leaving their vehicle.

Recently, deputies have investigated a number of break-ins at trailheads for the Red Rocks Trail. They released some video on Twitter of a couple investigators say are using credit cards that were stolen from one of the trail heads.

Tom says he always makes sure to keep his valuables safe, “You always need to think about that unfortunately. Especially down here on the front range. Up in the mountains not so much, but down here along the Front Range, you always have to stick things under the seats… lock up the back of my truck you just never know.”

As a season trail veteran, he recommends hikers do the same, “Make sure nothing of value is sitting out in the open, that’s for sure. Of course I take my wallet with me but anything else you might have that might be of value that might be easy to grab make sure it’s locked up. Chairs, even camp chairs, I lock them in the back of the truck just because I’d like to keep them.”

The couple pictured in the video was seen using one of the stolen credit cards to buy Visa gift cards and other items at a nearby King Soopers.

Anyone who recognizes either of these individuals or have any information about these crimes is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 18-22752.

