GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Greeley police officer helped save a 3-week-old baby who was choking and not breathing, the police department said on Facebook.

“The infant was not breathing and had started to become very pale in color,” the post stated.

Officer Ryan Brauch arrived before the paramedics, picked up the infant, rolled her onto her stomach and began giving her some back blows. That dislodged the fluid she was choking on and the infant began to breathe again.

Paramedics took the baby to North Colorado Medical Center as a precaution and to monitor her overnight, the Greeley Tribune reported. She was expected to make a full recovery.

“Great work Officer Brauch, you make us proud!” police department officials stated.