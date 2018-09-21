ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — An SUV went off the road and ended up in a ditch near the High Line Canal Trail Friday morning. Investigators think the driver was under the influence of drugs, but they didn’t say what kind.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on East Iliff Avenue, between South Yosemite Street and South Wabash Street.

A trooper and a deputy at the scene said the driver had to be pulled out of the car.

The driver was transported to the hospital with facial injuries.

There was one passenger in the car — and he was arrested on an unrelated warrant.