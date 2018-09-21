From Oktobertfest in September to early Halloween hauntings, here are four fun things to do this weekend.

Denver’s Oktoberfest:

Denver’s Oktoberfest began in 1969 when the Bavarian tradition first came to Larimer Square.

Now nestled between 20th Avenue and 22nd Avenue on Larimer Street, the yearly event is back and better than ever! Listen to live music and indulge in delicious brats over the next two weekends. It takes place September 21 through September 23, and again on September 28 through September 30. It’s free for all ages.

2018 Wag ‘N’ Trail:

Saturday, the Dumb Friends League is combining classic Colorado favorites- dogs, hiking, and craft beer- for a fun day outdoors! The “Wag N Trail” event benefits the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.

Enjoy a hike at the Glendale Open Space Trail followed by food trucks, a silent auction, and live music.

Registration is $50. Kids 12 and under are free.

13th Floor Haunted House:

Starting this weekend, you can experience horror in the heart of Denver!

The “13th Floor Haunted House” returns for the Halloween season.

It’s open now through the beginning of November.

Tickets start at $20.

Great American Beer Festival:

The nine-day celebration of The Great American Beer Festival continues over the weekend.

Even though tickets are sold out for the main event, there are plenty of free events and discounts to take advantage of at businesses around the city. Find beer tastings, tap-takeovers, and brewery tours on their website