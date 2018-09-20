By Ben Warwick

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Tickets on the Winter Park Express passenger train from Denver’s Union Station are on sale for 2019.

Fares start at $29 each way. The line is adding three additional Friday round-trips.

The Winter Park Express schedule begins on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 7:00 a.m., with an arrival at 9:00 a.m.

The trains will leave Winter Park at 4:30 p.m. to return to Denver at 6:40 p.m.

It will run each Saturday and Sunday through March 31st. The train will also run on the first two Fridays of each month

Winter Park Express Friday Train Schedule

January: 4th and 11th

February: 1st and 8th

March: 1st and 8th

Children from 2 to 12 ride for half price with each ticketed adult.

Amtrak and Winter Park Resort have teamed up to launch a hotline to buy ski, lodging, and train packages at 1-800-USA-1GRP.

