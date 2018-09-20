By Ben Warwick

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Grand Junction arson investigators are looking into what started a suspicious building fire, as police investigate the theft of several items from the same business.

On September 2nd, GJFD responded to the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard after a passerby reported to the building owner that the business, Adcock Concrete, Inc., had smoke and flames coming from the roof.

During the investigation, police found that a credit card, among other things, was missing from the building, and that the same credit card had been used many times in the hours before and after the fire.

A company truck was also missing from the business.

Two men, Christopher and Eric Booker, 42 and 25, respectively, were arrested Wednesday. The father and son duo face several charges including arson, burglary, and theft. A woman, 21-year-old Britney Bowker was also arrested for a role in the fire.

