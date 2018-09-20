  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:adcock concrete, britney bowker, Christopher Booker, Eric Booker, Grand Junction, Local TV, Mesa County
(Credit: Grand Junction Fire)

By Ben Warwick

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Grand Junction arson investigators are looking into what started a suspicious building fire, as police investigate the theft of several items from the same business.

On September 2nd, GJFD responded to the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard after a passerby reported to the building owner that the business, Adcock Concrete, Inc., had smoke and flames coming from the roof.

grand junction arson burglary 5 grand junction fire dept news Three Arrested During Arson Investigation In Grand Junction

(Credit: Grand Junction Fire)

During the investigation, police found that a credit card, among other things, was missing from the building, and that the same credit card had been used many times in the hours before and after the fire.

A company truck was also missing from the business.

Two men, Christopher and Eric Booker, 42 and 25, respectively, were arrested Wednesday. The father and son duo face several charges including arson, burglary, and theft. A woman, 21-year-old Britney Bowker was also arrested for a role in the fire.

eric booker christopher booker britney bowker Three Arrested During Arson Investigation In Grand Junction

Eric Booker, Christopher Booker, Britney Bowker (credit: Grand Junction Police)

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s