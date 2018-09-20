US actor Leonard Nimoy as Mr Spock from the film 'Star Trek - The Motion Picture', 1979. (Photo by Bertil Unger/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

By Ben Warwick

ALPHA QUADRANT, OUTER SPACE (CBS4) – Scientists have just proven that the fictional homeworld of Star Trek’s Mr. Spock has a real-life counterpart.

A new survey has discovered a new planet in the exact location where Spock’s planet would have been.

Here’s some background for non-Trekkies reading this.

Mr. Spock is from the fictional planet Vulcan. The star that the planet orbits was never identified in the show, but creator Gene Roddenberry and three astronomers wrote a letter to Sky & Telescope Magazine in 1991 explaining to astronomers where they believed Vulcan to be located in space. “We prefer the identification of 40 Eridani as Vulcan’s sun,” the group wrote.

40 Eridani is a real-life orange dwarf star, ranging about 4 billion years in age, about the same as our sun. That would, in Roddenberry’s mind, give an intelligent civilization such as the Vulcans time to evolve.

“Presumably Vulcan orbits the primary star, an orange main-sequence dwarf of spectral type K1,” they wrote.

Fast forward to 2018.

A new survey studying 40 Eridani shows that the star does indeed have a planet in its orbit, one about eight times the size of Earth.

The planet is too close to the star to support life, though the planet is the most common type found in the galaxy.

Starfleet Command could not be reached for comment.

