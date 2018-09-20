By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – A couple who paid their deposit and rent have been labeled as squatters and are now facing eviction. It’s a problem that is growing in the ever-competitive Denver metro area housing market.

Tarence Scott says he went online to find a new rental property. When he found the Green Valley Ranch listing, his wife tried to warn him the deal looked too good to be true.

“We had just come from a 5-bedroom house that we were only paying $1,200 a month for, so when we found a place like this for $900, it wasn’t too good to be true,” said Tarence.

He says the person they made contact with gave them the code to the lockbox with the key in it.

Immediately they fell in love with the house and on Aug. 30, moved forward with paperwork.

“Signed it online and sent it back, came, got the key, moved in and we’ve been here ever since. We just got the notice on the door Monday to get out,” Tarence said.

The notice had come from American Homes 4 Rent that manages the property.

After a few phone calls first to the rental company and then to MoneyGram, who he had used to wire the $1,800, Tarence realized he had be had.

“Like, ‘How the heck did I miss that? How did I?’” He asked.

A Google search of the address took CBS4 to www.apartments.com where they not only list the proper rent and contact information for the management company, but also a banner warning about potential scammers.

Tarence says he’s looking at all of his options, but faces possible eviction at any moment.

“Right now we’re just trying to find whatever resource we can to help us take a step forward,” he said.

As of time of publishing, CBS4 reached out to American Homes 4 Rent and they did not have a comment.

Tarence said that when he made contact with them they offered to have him fill out paperwork, but he knew he wouldn’t be able to afford to the rent.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.