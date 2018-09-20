  • CBS4On Air

(credit: pueblo.us)

By Ben Warwick

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Pueblo stopped a burglar who broke into his home overnight.

He held the suspect at gunpoint until police could get there.

Police say 34-year-old Randy Mata broke into the home and grabbed a set of keys.

randy mata Pueblo Homeowner Holds Burglar At Gunpoint Until Police Arrive

Randy Mata (credit: Pueblo Police Department)

He went into the garage and loaded items into the homeowner’s car.

When he tried to drive off, he realized he had the wrong keys.

Mata woke up the homeowners and demanded the car keys.

The homeowner grabbed a gun and chased Mata into the backyard until Pueblo Police showed up.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.

