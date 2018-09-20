By Ben Warwick

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Pueblo stopped a burglar who broke into his home overnight.

He held the suspect at gunpoint until police could get there.

Police say 34-year-old Randy Mata broke into the home and grabbed a set of keys.

He went into the garage and loaded items into the homeowner’s car.

When he tried to drive off, he realized he had the wrong keys.

Mata woke up the homeowners and demanded the car keys.

The homeowner grabbed a gun and chased Mata into the backyard until Pueblo Police showed up.

