ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of volunteers help build a playground for a neighborhood in Adams County in just one day.

Some 200 volunteers, many of them from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, were in Thornton on Thursday.

They were building a new playground at the Creekside Apartments.

Volunteers say it’s a great way for them to make an impact on children’s lives.

“For the kids to see we’re out here actively doing something for them,” said volunteer Amanda Overton. “That’s very important to us to be able to have that connection with them.”

The design was based off drawings from children in the community.

The Finish Line Youth Foundation helped make it possible.