ADAMS COUNTY, Colo.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of volunteers help build a playground for a neighborhood in Adams County in just one day.

Some 200 volunteers, many of them from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, were in Thornton on Thursday.

1 day playground 5vo frame 0 Volunteers Help Build Playground Designed By Children

(credit: CBS)

They were building a new playground at the Creekside Apartments.

Volunteers say it’s a great way for them to make an impact on children’s lives.

1 day playground 5vo frame 128 Volunteers Help Build Playground Designed By Children

(credit: CBS)

“For the kids to see we’re out here actively doing something for them,” said volunteer Amanda Overton. “That’s very important to us to be able to have that connection with them.”

1 day playground 5vo frame 260 Volunteers Help Build Playground Designed By Children

(credit: CBS)

The design was based off drawings from children in the community.

1 day playground 5vo frame 622 Volunteers Help Build Playground Designed By Children

(credit: CBS)

The Finish Line Youth Foundation helped make it possible.

1 day playground 5vo frame 513 Volunteers Help Build Playground Designed By Children

(credit: CBS)

