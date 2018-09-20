By Ben Warwick

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a welcome sight for skiiers in Colorado.

On Thursday, Loveland Ski Area Trail Maintenance crews began snow gun tests as they get ready for the 2018-2019 ski season.

Loveland hopes to start making snow on Friday, September 27th, if conditions allow.

The ski area usually opens in late October.

