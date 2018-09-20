  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clear Creek County, Local TV, Loveland Ski Area, Ski Season, Snow Guns
(Credit: Loveland Ski Area)

By Ben Warwick

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a welcome sight for skiiers in Colorado.

On Thursday, Loveland Ski Area Trail Maintenance crews began snow gun tests as they get ready for the 2018-2019 ski season.

loveland snow guns 2 loveland ski area Loveland Fires Up Snow Guns For Test Run During Season Preparation

(Credit: Loveland Ski Area)

Loveland hopes to start making snow on Friday, September 27th, if conditions allow.

The ski area usually opens in late October.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s