  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jefferson County, Jose Chavez-Tellez, Methamphetamine, Rhonda Chavez-Tellez

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Jefferson County jury deliberated only 40 minutes before finding Kansas resident Jose Chavez-Tellez guilty of being in possession of over 14 pounds of methamphetamine.

jose chavez tellez Kansas Man Caught With Over 14 Pounds Of Meth In Colorado

Jose Chavez Tellez (credit: First Judicial District Attorney)

Chavez-Tellez and his wife, Rhonda Chavez-Tellez, were traveling eastbound though Jefferson County on I-70 when they stopped at a truck stop at Ward Road and 44th Avenue on Jan. 2.

rhonda chavez tellez Kansas Man Caught With Over 14 Pounds Of Meth In Colorado

Rhonda Chavez Tellez (credit: First Judicial District Attorney)

After leaving the truck stop, Chavez-Tellez struck a curb, popping both tires on the passenger side of the vehicle.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy noticed Chavez-Tellez backing eastbound in the westbound lanes of 52nd avenue with two flat tires, and the deputy stopped Chavez-Tellez to offer aid.

Prosecutors say the deputy found a large amount of methamphetamine in a shopping bag in the back cargo area of the car. There were 14.65 pounds, or 6,644 grams, of methamphetamine divided into 15 baggies.

meth 1 Kansas Man Caught With Over 14 Pounds Of Meth In Colorado

(credit: First Judicial District Attorney)

The street value of the methamphetamine was approximately $350,000.

Prosecutors say they had driven to Los Angeles to pick up the methamphetamine and were returning to Kansas.

Jose Chavez-Tellez, 48, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute nearly 15 pounds of methamphetamine. He will be sentenced on Oct. 29 and faces a mandatory minimum of 8 to 32 years in prison.

Rhonda Chavez-Tellez, 52, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s