PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — A man accused of trying to burglarize a home and steal a car is in jail after waking up the armed homeowner to ask for the car keys.

The Pueblo Police Department officers responded at 4 a.m. Thursday to a burglary in progress at a home on 14th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the homeowner holding the burglary suspect at gunpoint in the backyard of his house.

They took the suspect, 34 year-old Randy Mata, into custody.

Police say Mata had entered the home while the residents were sleeping, took a set of keys and went to the garage.

They say he loaded up some items and tried to steal their car. But he had the wrong keys, so he came back to the house, woke up the residents and demanded the car keys.

Officers say the homeowner armed himself with a firearm and chased the suspect into the backyard, and held him there until police arrived.

Mata is in jail facing several charges, including first degree burglary.