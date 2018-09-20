  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gabriel Villalva, Greeley, Old Faithful, Yellowstone National Park

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man accused of walking dangerously close to Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park faces additional charges after a police chase in Wyoming’s capital city.

Police said Thursday that they arrested 27-year-old Gabriel Villalva of Greeley, Colorado, after he drove recklessly around Cheyenne, which is a seven-hour drive from Yellowstone.

Police say they stopped Villalva with spike strips after a 15-minute chase Wednesday. They say he spun his wheels and his SUV caught fire.

old faithful Greeley Man Accused Of Getting Near Old Faithful Arrested In Chase

Old Faithful (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Police say they fired beanbag rounds to subdue him.

Yellowstone rangers cited Villalva for walking off boardwalks and within a few feet of Old Faithful on Sept. 14. Tourists also captured video of a man resembling Villalva sitting next to one of Yellowstone’s hottest springs.

Villalva was jailed Thursday and couldn’t be reached for comment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s