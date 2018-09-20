Filed Under:Colorado Convention Center, Great American Beer Festival, Uber
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 10: Sarah Rickert pours beer for Bull & Bush Brewery of Denver, Colorado during the 32nd annual Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center on October 10, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The GABF runs October 10-12 and 49,000 attendees will be offered 3100 beers from 624 breweries. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) — The Great American Beer Festival opens its doors Thursday evening. The event at the Colorado Convention Center will feature more than 4,000 beers from over 800 breweries.

GABF runs through Saturday and there are still tickets available for Thursday, starting at $85.

184006231 8 Great American Beer Festival Begins In Denver On Thursday

The 32nd annual Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center in October 2013 (credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

For tickets, parking and public transportation options, and a map of the festival, visit the GABF website.

Uber is offering all attendees $5 off two rides to and from GABF. Use promo code 20GABF18.

