By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines, known for its signature “Low Fares Done Right” promotion, is changing its policy on change fees.

The Denver-based airline will eliminate change fees on any modifications to flights more than 90 days out.

For flights between 89 and 14 days from departure, the change fee will be $49.

Fees on changes made on flights 13 days or less from travel will stay the same, at $99.

“We’re known for the animals on our aircraft tails, so while a leopard can’t change his spots, now he can change his reservation for free,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial for Frontier Airlines in a press release. “We want our customers to know that when they book early on Frontier, there is no worry about changing travel plans. Unlike other airlines that are raising change fees, Frontier is dedicated to making it easier to make plans to travel.”

The new change fees policy takes effect immediately.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.