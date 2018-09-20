By Ben Warwick

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is asking for more money from the state to crack down on illegal marijuana grows.

The office says since marijuana became legal in Colorado, the number of illegal grows has skyrocketed.

Deputies have seized more than 2300 plants, and nearly 300 pounds of marijuana.

The county was reimbursed more than $150,000 for those operations, but they say they need more money to keep up.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.