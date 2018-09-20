DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Health officially broke ground on a new outpatient center.

The 293,000 square foot building will be located at 660 Bannock Street, between 6th Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

Officials say the facility will significantly increase the hospital’s ability to provide outpatient care.

Close to half of the $157 million cost to build the Outpatient Medical Center (OMC) is coming from a citywide bond measure which was passed by Denver voters last fall, officials said in the statement.

The building is expected to be completed in 2020.