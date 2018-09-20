WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A repeat sex offender was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after his daughter found child pornography on his phone and gave it to police.

Frank Steven Wietecha, Jr., 49, was sentenced last Friday in federal court in Denver and immediately began serving his sentence. He will serve an additional 15 years of supervision after his release from prison.

Wietecha’s daughter was in possession of Wietecha’s cellphone in November of last year, according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office and the FBI, when she found images on it.

The FBI obtained a search warrant for Wietecha’s phone and found more than 1,000 stored images of child pornography.

Wietecha was arrested by officers from the Fort Lupton Police Department, per online court records.

Those records show Wietecha pleaded guilty in 2002 to a midemeanor charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Child following an arrest in Wheat Ridge. He was also arrested for Failure to Register As a Sex Offender in 2010 and 2016 in Adams County, and 2015 in Jefferson County.

Wietecha had previously has served time on three different occasions in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to court records.