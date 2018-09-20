Filed Under:Beth Martinez Humenik, Daniel Kagan, Local TV, State Capitol, State Senate, Women's Bathroom
(credit: CBS)

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado state senator is demanding a public apology from a male colleague after an investigation found he used the women’s restroom on several occasions.

It comes after a string of allegations of workplace harassment in both chambers from both parties at the state Capitol over the last year.

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 0 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

(credit: CBS)

Senator Beth Martinez Humenik, a Republican representing Thornton, says she was in a stall in the women’s restroom – located right beside the men’s restroom outside the Senate chamber – when someone came in and entered the stall next to her.

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 232 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Senator Beth Martinez Humenik (credit: CBS)

“And when I looked down, there were definitely a man’s shoes and a man’s suit pants.”

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 382 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

(credit: CBS)

She soon learned the identity of that man, “Senator Kagan walked out. I asked, ‘What are you doing in there?’ and something about (mumble, mumble) not feeling good. As we’re walking out the door, I said, ‘Senator Kagan, this is not okay. I don’t want to see you in here again.’”

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 750 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

(credit: CBS)

But Martinez Humenik says it did happen again and again and again. She says there were six reports.

“Something had to be done about it.”

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 1527 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

(credit: CBS)

She filed a workplace harassment complaint. According the investigative report CBS4 obtained, Sen. Kagan, a Democrat, admitted to using the women’s restroom once, saying he had a “gastrointestinal virus” and “the bathrooms at the capitol are a confusing business.”

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 90 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

(credit: CBS)

But he says it didn’t happen again. He accused Republicans of retaliating because Democrats tried to oust one of their members for sexual misconduct.

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 443 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

Senator Beth Martinez Humenik (credit: CBS)

Martinez Humenik says it transcends politics, “It happened to female staffers on both sides of the aisle. It wasn’t just Republican staffers. It wasn’t just me.”

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 1647 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

(credit: CBS)

The investigative report found evidence of three instances.

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 1227 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

(credit: CBS)

“This needs to stop. It just needs to stop. Apologize and commit to not doing it anymore.”

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 262 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

(credit: CBS)

Kagan did not respond to a call for comment. A spokesperson for the Senate Democrats released a statement, “Senator Kagan has said all along – he mistakenly used the wrong unmarked restroom almost a year and a half ago. He has since apologized for this embarrassing mistake and looks forward to putting it behind him.”

xgr bathroom 6pkg frame 2128 Investigation Reveals Male State Senator Used Womens Bathroom Repeatedly

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Kagan Investigation Report

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s