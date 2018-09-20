By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Kaley Chavez has taken healthy food to heart. Over the past few months, she’s discovered a whole new world of food, things she never thought she’d like.

“My favorite thing we grew has to be either the water melon or the corn,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Over at the Owens Boys & Girls Club in Southwest Denver, the kids have been growing their own healthy food through their garden program, and learning just how good it is for them.

“This mostly taught me about eating healthy and nutrition. It taught me that a lot of things you can grow are things that are really healthy for you,” said Chavez.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Jose Gurrero is the corporate chef at the Viewhouse Eatery Bar and Rooftop in Centennial, and is a former member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago.

To give back to the local youth, Chef Jose Guerrero, club garden ambassadors, and ViewHouse staff members tend to the garden. This initiative supports the club’s mission to provide children with opportunities which foster academic success, healthy lifestyles, and strong leadership skills.

On Thursday, the kids held a farmers market and sold food they made. All the money they raised went back to the Boys and Girls Club.

“We planted a seed not only in the soil but in their minds. Start something from scratch and build it into something,” he told CBS4 News.

Kayley has taken the skills she’s learned through this program and is even telling her dad how to garden.

“I tell him no don’t put so much water in it, I get so mad at him,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The Boys and Girls Club’s garden program is shutting down for the winter but will start up again next Spring.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.