SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — An early-morning fire at a home in Superior was started on purpose, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. Now investigators are trying to determine if it is connected to several suspicious fires in the Rock Creek Subdivision over the past few months.

The sheriff’s office said homeowners in the 3100 block of Castle Peak Avenue woke up and found a fire burning inside the main level of the home. They called 911 just after 1 a.m.

“One of the occupants of the home was able to remove an object that had been set on fire before the arrival of the fire department and law enforcement personnel,” Cmdr. Mike Wagner stated. “The fire was caught early when the home’s smoke detectors alerted the occupants to the fire. The majority of the damage caused by the fire was contained to the carpet the object was placed upon.”

No one was hurt.

“The initial investigation suggests that someone entered the home through an unsecured door to start the fire,” Wagner stated. “The motivation behind the fire has not been determined.”

Sheriff’s detectives are working with fire investigators from the Rocky Mountain Fire Protection District and the Boulder County Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team (MAFIT) to investigate the fire.

Investigators say there has been at least one other fire on the same street occurred within recent months, although that fire was started outside the home. Investigators are working to determine the other suspicious fires are related or not.

Any resident of Superior who may have information helpful to the investigation, or who are aware of a suspicious fire outside their home or on greenbelt open space not previously reported to the Sheriff’s Office, is asked to contact Det. Connor Pontiakos at (303) 441-3379.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers online or by phone at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward.