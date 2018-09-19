JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Family and friends are remembering Johnstown police officer Yuri Thomas who drowned at Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County.

Police say Thomas, 32, was with his wife and playing catch with his dogs when he went into the water to get the ball and never came back up.

The Johnstown police commander says Thomas was a cheerful and happy guy.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Thomas’ wife and family during this difficult time.

Thomas’ memorial service will take place this weekend and is open to the public.