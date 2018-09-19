  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Johnstown, Johnstown Police, Larimer County, Local TV, Yuri Thomas

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Family and friends are remembering Johnstown police officer Yuri Thomas who drowned at Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County.

yuri thomas Johnstown Police Officer Drowns In Horsetooth Reservoir

Yuri Thomas (credit: Johnstown Police)

Police say Thomas, 32, was with his wife and playing catch with his dogs when he went into the water to get the ball and never came back up.

The Johnstown police commander says Thomas was a cheerful and happy guy.

drowning Johnstown Police Officer Drowns In Horsetooth Reservoir

(credit: CBS)

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Thomas’ wife and family during this difficult time.

Thomas’ memorial service will take place this weekend and is open to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s