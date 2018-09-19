  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Bear Attack, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Gilpin County, Golden Gate Canyon State Park, Highway 46, Local TV, Mountain Base Road
(credit: CBS)

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gilpin County Sheriff’s deputies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to an area near Golden Gate Canyon State Park for a report of a bear attack.

copter 2pm frame 56797 Officers Respond To Reported Bear Attack In Golden Gate Canyon State Park

Golden Gate Canyon State Park (credit: CBS)

Details are limited, but Gilpin County officials say they received a call at around 1:20 p.m. about an apparent bear attack on a woman off Highway 46 near Mountain Base Road.

copter 2pm frame 53192 Officers Respond To Reported Bear Attack In Golden Gate Canyon State Park

(credit: CBS)

Officers responded to a parking area along near the Coyote Trail.

copter 2pm frame 52052 Officers Respond To Reported Bear Attack In Golden Gate Canyon State Park

(credit: CBS)

Details about how bad the injuries are or who called 911 have not been released.

