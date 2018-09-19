GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gilpin County Sheriff’s deputies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to an area near Golden Gate Canyon State Park for a report of a bear attack.

Details are limited, but Gilpin County officials say they received a call at around 1:20 p.m. about an apparent bear attack on a woman off Highway 46 near Mountain Base Road.

Officers responded to a parking area along near the Coyote Trail.

Details about how bad the injuries are or who called 911 have not been released.