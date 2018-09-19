  • CBS4On Air

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gilpin County Sheriff’s deputies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to an area near Golden Gate Canyon State Park for a report of a bear attack.

copter 2pm frame 56797 CPW: Reported Bear Attack Determined To Be Inconclusive

Golden Gate Canyon State Park (credit: CBS)

Gilpin County officials say they received a call at around 1:20 p.m. about an apparent bear attack on a woman off Highway 46 near Mountain Base Road.

bear map 6map transfer frame 939 CPW: Reported Bear Attack Determined To Be Inconclusive

The woman was found in the parking lot near Coyote Trail and was later taken to St. Anthony Hospital.

“The woman was transported to Saint Anthony Medical Center at 1:40 p.m. after two CPW officers arrived on the scene. After an investigation of the area and subsequent interview with the woman, CPW officials have determined that no bear attack occurred,” the agency said in a Wednesday night news release.

copter 2pm frame 53192 CPW: Reported Bear Attack Determined To Be Inconclusive

(credit: CBS)

Officials say the woman as hiking with her dog at the time. There were no reports of any other injuries. Officers say they’ve searched one-to-two acres and have not found anything. They also set out a bear trap.

Coyote Trail has since been reopened.

copter 2pm frame 52052 CPW: Reported Bear Attack Determined To Be Inconclusive

(credit: CBS)

Wildlife experts say bear attacks are rare, and have never before happened at Golden Gate Canyon State Park. They add that bears are in active hyperphasia stage, meaning they’re excessively hungry, and they are foraging for two hours a day.

Experts say humans should not run when confronted by a bear, instead, speak firmly to them and look bigger. Experts also say to use keys to make noise, and fight back if they attack you.

LINK: Be Bear Aware

