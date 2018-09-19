  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dana Zzyym, Gender Neutral, Passport
(credit: Randy Yagi)

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ruled that U.S. officials cannot deny a passport application from an intersex Colorado resident based solely on a refusal to select male or female for gender.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson said in a ruling released Wednesday that the U.S. State Department was arbitrary in rejecting the application and violated federal law.

dana zzyym1 Judge: US Cant Deny Passport For Refusing To Pick Gender

Dana Zzyym (credit: CBS)

Dana Zzyym sued in 2015. Zzyym was born with ambiguous sexual characteristics and doesn’t identify as male or female.

The judge in 2016 ordered the State Department to reconsider Zzyym’s passport application. The department denied it again in 2017.

U.S. Passport (credit: Randy Yagi)

(credit: Randy Yagi)

Several countries issue passports with gender designations other than female or male, including “X” or “O.”

The agency didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s