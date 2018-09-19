Filed Under:Christopher Zamudio, Denver Police, Homicide Investigation, Jerome Coronado, Local TV, Maurice Butler, Nicole Boston, RTD, Triple Homicide

DENVER (CBS4)– A mother of a murder victim, who hopes others won’t have to go through what she is going through, is sharing her story.

CBS4’s Jamie Leary interviews Connie Jones.(credit: CBS)

Connie Jones says her daughter, Nicole Boston, had a life and family, despite where she was found on the street, the victim of murder.

Nicole Boston (credit: Connie Jones)

Police in Denver arrested Maurice Butler earlier this month, less than a month after the murders near a busy light rail station.

Maurice Butler (credit: Denver Police)

According to police, around 11 a.m. on Aug. 9, someone walking near Ohio and South Broadway found the bodies of two men and a woman, believed to be homeless.

(credit: CBS)

The victims have been identified as Christopher Zamudio, 45, Nicole Boston, 28, and Jerome Coronado, 39.

Nicole Boston, Jerome Coronado, Chris Zamudio (credit: Denver Police)

“Here’s where they were lying; Nicole was lying this way and Jerome was right here and Chris was over there,” said Jones.

