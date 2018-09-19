DENVER (CBS4)– A woman who fell through a metal grate near the state Capitol has serious injuries but is expected to recover.

A passerby was walking near the state Capitol late Tuesday night when she heard someone screaming for help. After looking around and not seeing anyone, she finally looked down a metal grate and found a woman trapped there!

“It was all just black when I’m looking and I’m hearing her voice. I didn’t shine my light down but there’s no way… I couldn’t see the top of her head or anything,” said Stephanie Stockton.



Rescue crews rushed to 14th Avenue outside the Legislative Services Building about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They were able to pull out the woman in her 60s or 70s. She was talking to paramedics after they pulled her out of the hole.

The hole is actually a breezeway which is part of the building’s ventilation system. The metal grate covering the hole went down when the woman fell.

The grate has been replaced. Investigators are still trying to figure out how the woman fell down. They believe the metal grate was moved which caused it to come loose from its fittings.