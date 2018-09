DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say an SUV and an RTD light rail crashed outside the Colorado Convention Center at Stout and Speer Boulevard. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Speer were closed, but reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

Officers say some people suffered minor injuries, however it’s not clear who was hurt.

It’s not clear which driver is at fault.

RTD officials say all D, F and H line trains were routed to Union Station because of the crash.