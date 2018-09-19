By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Our long stretch of 90 degree heat should finally be over although will we will still come very close to 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Regardless, temperatures will stay far above normal for one final day.

A cold front will drop south out of Wyoming on Wednesday while monsoon moisture moves north through Arizona and New Mexico and streams into Colorado. The result will be increasing clouds statewide, a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains through Wednesday night, and eventually a good chance for rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The best chance for rain in the metro area should hold off until after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected along the urban corridor but a few storms in far NE Colorado (including the Sterling and Julesburg areas) may produce some large hail. These areas have been highlighted as having a “marginal risk” for severe weather late Wednesday.



In terms of rain in Denver metro area, the chance will reach about 60% during the evening on Wednesday before gradually decreasing through early Thursday. Skies will then clear during the day on Thursday as temperatures drop to around 80° for a high.



Plan on 70s on Friday which is actually normal for the third week in September. Then back to warmer than normal weather for the weekend with 80s both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

