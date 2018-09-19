  • CBS4On Air

CALHAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Community members are coming together to help a family in Calhan that lost their home in a fire and then became victims of theft.

The Gates’ home went up in flames after a lightning bolt struck it earlier this month. They say they saw the strike happen and checked for damage but didn’t see anything. So, they went to bed only to be woken up to the entire front of the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded and the family was saved, but the home was destroyed.

Then, at a vulnerable point, thieves broke into their home and stole $15,000 in tools from their basement and storage shed.

“I’m angry. I’m livid. I can’t believe that in a small town like this somebody would actually come through and do something like that,” said Sheila Gates.

The family is now living on a 42-foot-long trailer on a neighbor’s property. They hope someone will come forward with information about the burglary.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of five.

