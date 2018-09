GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Goats are getting a free lunch and helping prevent wildfires at the same time.

The goats are munching on grass and weeds at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs.

The herd will be at the same place, eating all the dry ground fuels before the snow piles up.

The goats are fenced in but the public is asked to stay away from them because they are busy!