BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – A Colorado man accused of walking dangerously close to Old Faithful Geyser may also have broken the rules by sitting next to a different thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park.

Video taken by Kelly Kosciuk, of Savannah, Georgia, and shared by a television station in Montana, appears to show the same man taking a shoe off next to Beryl Spring, one of Yellowstone’s hottest springs. The spring averages nearly 200 degrees.The incident happened Friday, the same day that Gabriel Villalva, of Greeley, allegedly wandered close to Old Faithful.

Villalva faces charges including leaving boardwalks in a thermal area and disorderly conduct. Villalva didn’t have an attorney or working phone number.

Park officials declined to say Tuesday if the same man was involved in both incidents.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)