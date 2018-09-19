By Joel Hillan

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Northern Colorado’s only nonprofit restaurant/cafe is looking at the possibility of having to shut down if they don’t reach fundraising goals.

“It’s hard to find meals when you can’t afford them,” said Philomena Moweryfavre.

She and her service dog, Wishbone, have been coming to the FoCo Cafe since it opened four years ago.

“We always like coming in here and this is kind of like home so it’s really been wonderful,” she said.

Mallory Garneau is Executive Director the FoCo Cafe.

“It’s really just a place for anyone and everyone to come together to a space that’s safe, inclusive and welcoming,” she said.

Previously completely run by volunteers, they now have four employees and the overhead costs that come with it. They also have to pay sales tax, regardless of whether people pay for their meals or not.

“It’s the only place in northern Colorado that I’m aware of that offers meal for whatever you can pay and meal for you if you can’t pay,” said retired pastor Jeff Wright.

He first discovered the cafe last week when he came to make a donation of apples.

“I was here around lunchtime and I said, ‘I think I’ll have lunch,’ so I’m a Foco Cafe fan now.”

This day he brought his friend, software engineer Mark Turner, who is also now a fan.

“It’s a way of the general community being able to come together and support those of us who don’t have enough in a non judgmental way,” said Turner.

Those serving and being served hope the Cafe can raise needed money and continue the great work they do for the community.

“I was hungry and you fed me,” said Turner.

“Simple,” CBS4’s Joel Hillan replied.

“And this is it,” he said.

If you would like to help the FoCo Cafe, you can drop off food donations at their location, or make a monetary contribution online at www.FoCoCafe.org/Member.

