Filed Under:FoCo Cafe, Fort Collins, Local TV, Pay-As-You-Can Cafe

By Joel Hillan

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Northern Colorado’s only nonprofit restaurant/cafe is looking at the possibility of having to shut down if they don’t reach fundraising goals.

pay as you go restaurant 5pkg transfer frame 477 Pay As You Can Cafe In Fort Collins At Risk Of Shutting Down

(credit: CBS)

“It’s hard to find meals when you can’t afford them,” said Philomena Moweryfavre.

She and her service dog, Wishbone, have been coming to the FoCo Cafe since it opened four years ago.

pay as you go restaurant 5pkg transfer frame 13 Pay As You Can Cafe In Fort Collins At Risk Of Shutting Down

(credit: CBS)

“We always like coming in here and this is kind of like home so it’s really been wonderful,” she said.

Mallory Garneau is Executive Director the FoCo Cafe.

“It’s really just a place for anyone and everyone to come together to a space that’s safe, inclusive and welcoming,” she said.

pay as you go restaurant 5pkg transfer frame 1029 Pay As You Can Cafe In Fort Collins At Risk Of Shutting Down

(credit: CBS)

Previously completely run by volunteers, they now have four employees and the overhead costs that come with it. They also have to pay sales tax, regardless of whether people pay for their meals or not.

“It’s the only place in northern Colorado that I’m aware of that offers meal for whatever you can pay and meal for you if you can’t pay,” said retired pastor Jeff Wright.

He first discovered the cafe last week when he came to make a donation of apples.

pay as you go restaurant 5pkg transfer frame 1179 Pay As You Can Cafe In Fort Collins At Risk Of Shutting Down

(credit: CBS)

“I was here around lunchtime and I said, ‘I think I’ll have lunch,’ so I’m a Foco Cafe fan now.”

This day he brought his friend, software engineer Mark Turner, who is also now a fan.

“It’s a way of the general community being able to come together and support those of us who don’t have enough in a non judgmental way,” said Turner.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Those serving and being served hope the Cafe can raise needed money and continue the great work they do for the community.

“I was hungry and you fed me,” said Turner.

“Simple,” CBS4’s Joel Hillan replied.

“And this is it,” he said.

pay as you go restaurant 5pkg transfer frame 152 Pay As You Can Cafe In Fort Collins At Risk Of Shutting Down

(credit: CBS)

If you would like to help the FoCo Cafe, you can drop off food donations at their location, or make a monetary contribution online at www.FoCoCafe.org/Member.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s