Filed Under:Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Jeffrey Carter, Local TV, Missing Man
Jeffrey Carter (credit: Douglas County)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is on for a Lyft driver who was last seen 11 days ago in Douglas County.

Jeffrey Carter was last seen on Sept. 8 wearing green plaid pajama pants and a green shirt.

Carter, 26, is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Carter drives a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with fleet plats TQL-490.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-814-7056.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s