DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is on for a Lyft driver who was last seen 11 days ago in Douglas County.

Jeffrey Carter was last seen on Sept. 8 wearing green plaid pajama pants and a green shirt.

#MissingPerson from @douglascountyco. Jeffrey Carter was last seen on 9/8 wearing green plaid pajama pants & green shirt. He's a white male, 5'10, 170 lbs, with red hair & green eyes. Drives a 2017 Silver Nissan Altima with fleet plates TQL490. Any info please call 303-814-7056. pic.twitter.com/GH2jSmqvFP — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 19, 2018

Carter, 26, is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Carter drives a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with fleet plats TQL-490.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-814-7056.