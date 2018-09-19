Comments
Jeffrey Carter (credit: Douglas County)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is on for a Lyft driver who was last seen 11 days ago in Douglas County.
Jeffrey Carter was last seen on Sept. 8 wearing green plaid pajama pants and a green shirt.
Carter, 26, is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with red hair and green eyes.
Carter drives a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with fleet plats TQL-490.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-814-7056.