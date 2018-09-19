DENVER (CBS4)– Students in Colorado’s largest school district enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables thanks to locally-grown produce farms.

Denver Public Schools has two production farms, one of them is located at Schmitt Elementary School.

All the produce grown at the farms goes directly into schools.

Each year, the DPS farms grow about 8,000 pounds of crops.

“This morning I harvested 350 pounds of cucumbers and so later I will take them into the distribution warehouse where that will be spread out to 150, 160 schools in the district,” said Farm Manager Steohen Cochenour.

DPS has 12 other sites known as learning gardens operated by schools and communities.