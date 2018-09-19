  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver, Local TV, Most Fun Cities In America, WalletHub
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – It appears Denver doesn’t have what it takes to make the top 10 of most fun cities in the country. That’s according to a new survey by WalletHub.

Las Vegas, Nevada topped the list followed by Orlando and New York City. Atlanta and Miami round out the top five. Denver ranked 11th.

Source: WalletHub

The personal finance site ranked 182 cities in 65 different categories including entertainment costs, number of attractions and average business hours for breweries.

Survey researchers say, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American spends nearly $3,000 on entertainment per year.

Pearl City, Hawaii ranked last.

LINK: 2018’s Most Fun Cities In America

