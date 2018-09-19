Filed Under:Case Keenum, Denver Broncos, Injury Report

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Case Keenum did not practice on Wednesday. Keenum is dealing with a sore knee he suffered in the Broncos win over Oakland.

gettyimages 1034542748 Case Keenum Sits Out Of Broncos Practice With Sore Knee

Quarterback Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos scrambles against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sept. 16, 2018. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

He is expected to practice later this week, and should be ready to play when the Broncos go on the road for the first time this season on Sunday.

denver broncos baltimore ravens logo1 Case Keenum Sits Out Of Broncos Practice With Sore Knee

Denver visits Baltimore on Sunday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Mountain Time. The game can be seen on CBS4.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s