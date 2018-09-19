By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Case Keenum did not practice on Wednesday. Keenum is dealing with a sore knee he suffered in the Broncos win over Oakland.

He is expected to practice later this week, and should be ready to play when the Broncos go on the road for the first time this season on Sunday.

Denver visits Baltimore on Sunday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Mountain Time. The game can be seen on CBS4.

