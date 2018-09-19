By Zack Kelberman

(247 SPORTS) – From undrafted free agent to Offensive Rookie of the Year? It’s now a possibility for Phillip Lindsay.

Through two weeks of the regular season, the Denver Broncos running back has the third-best odds (+500) of capturing the prestigious NFL award, according to OddsShark.com. Only New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (+150) and New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (+200) were given better odds.

Broncos rookie RB Royce Freeman (+2500) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (+4000) are also among the 13-player field.

Lindsay ranks third in the NFL with 178 rushing yards and is tops among all rookie backs, including Barkley, the No. 2 overall draft pick. With his 107 yards in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, including a 53-yard scamper, he became the first undrafted player to log 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first two games. In Week 1, Lindsay notched 71 rushing yards on 15 carries while adding two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown — the first undrafted rookie in Denver history to score on a touchdown reception in a season-opener.

“I am just playing football. That’s it. I am just playing football for our team. I don’t think of things like that,” Lindsay said Sunday of his league milestones. “For me, it’s just a great opportunity to go out there. I am just happy that we got the ‘W.’ It’s on to the next. We have a big game next weekend and we are going to go away. It’s a further flight than usual.”

What’s next for the Denver Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news, take a second to sign up for our FREE Broncos newsletter!

Despite his immediate production and fan-favorite ascension, Lindsay isn’t expected to earn a promotion to starter. The Broncos continue to put their faith in a three-headed committee that also features third-rounder Freeman and veteran Devontae Booker.

“No, because it doesn’t matter,” Joseph said Tuesday of potential depth chart changes. “Our deal with that room is more of gameplan. It’s what they do best. It’s more of who has the hot hand that day. We don’t have to make a depth chart change to get him more carries or to give [RB] Royce [Freeman] more carries or to give ‘Book’ (RB Devontae Booker) more opportunities. It’s really what we do. To have three guys who are all different is really tough on defenses. He can be the three and still get 10 touches or 12 or 14. Book can be the two and still get seven or eight. It doesn’t matter who’s the starter.”

Lindsay’s next test comes against a Baltimore Ravens defense that ranks 15th against the run, surrendering 95.5 yards per game. The Broncos currently are five-point underdogs for the Week 3 meeting, their first road game of the year.

x